NFL Transactions: Friday 5/14

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bengals

  • Bengals signed six undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed QB Eric Dungey and TE Cheyenne O’Grady. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed eight undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed four undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Vikings traded CB Mike Hughes to the Chiefs as part of a pick swap. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs signed eight undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DB Nate Meadors. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed seven undrafted free agents.  

Falcons

Packers

  • Packers signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots signed fifth-round LB Cameron McGrone.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings traded CB Mike Hughes to the Chiefs as part of a pick swap. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed first-round OT Christian Darrisaw. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed fourth-round CB Camryn Bynum”}” data-sheets-userformat=”{“2″:15297,”3”:{“1″:0},”9″:0,”10″:2,”11″:0,”12″:0,”14”:{“1″:2,”2″:0},”15″:”Calibri, sans-serif”,”16″:11}”>Camryn Bynum.
  • Vikings signed fifth-round TE Zach Davidson.

Washington

