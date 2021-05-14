NFL Transactions: Friday 5/14

Bengals
- Bengals signed six undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed QB Eric Dungey and TE Cheyenne O’Grady. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released OT Ja’Wuan James with a post-June 1 designation. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed OT Cameron Fleming. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed fifth-round S Jamar Johnson.
- Broncos signed seventh-round DL Marquiss Spencer.
- Broncos signed 11 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed fifth-round LB Tony Fields II, fifth-round S Richard LeCounte III and sixth-round RB Demetric Felton.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed eight undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
-
Cardinals signed four undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Vikings traded CB Mike Hughes to the Chiefs as part of a pick swap. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed eight undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived CB Roderic Teamer. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed fifth-round pick WR Simi Fehoko, sixth-round picks DL Quinton Bohanna and CB Israel Mukuamu, and seventh-round pick G Matt Farniok. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed first-round WR Jaylen Waddle. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Nate Meadors. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed seven undrafted free agents.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse.
Packers
- Packers signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed fifth-round LB Cameron McGrone.
Ravens
- Ravens signed fourth-round WR Tylan Wallace.
Saints
- Saints waived DB Eric Burrell and CB Trill Williams with failed physical designations. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed second-round pick WR D’Wayne Eskridge and sixth-round OT Stone Forsythe. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OL Carson Green, WR Damon Hazelton and OL Ryan McCollum.
Vikings
- Vikings traded CB Mike Hughes to the Chiefs as part of a pick swap. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed first-round OT Christian Darrisaw. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed fourth-round CB Camryn Bynum”}” data-sheets-userformat=”{“2″:15297,”3”:{“1″:0},”9″:0,”10″:2,”11″:0,”12″:0,”14”:{“1″:2,”2″:0},”15″:”Calibri, sans-serif”,”16″:11}”>Camryn Bynum.
- Vikings signed fifth-round TE Zach Davidson.
Washington
- Washington signed S Bobby McCain. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed their 2021 draft class. (NFLTR)
