NFL Transactions: Friday 5/5

49ers
- 49ers signed fifth-round DE Robert Beal Jr.
Bears
- Bears signed fifth-round LB Noah Sewell. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed fifth-round CB Terell Smith.
- Bears signed seventh-round DT Travis Bell.
- Bears signed seventh-round S Kendall Williamson.
Bills
- Bills claimed DE Kameron Cline off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed 15 undrafted free agents.
- Colts released QB Nick Foles. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders released C Chase Roullier. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles sixth-round QB Tanner McKee and seventh-round DT Moro Ojomo. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed nine undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed nine undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed three draft picks. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DB Terrell Burgess with a failed physical designation and also cut OL Solomon Kindley. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed sixth-round WR Parker Washington.
Jets
- Jets signed fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed fifth-round LB Zaire Barnes. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed sixth-round CB Jarrick Bernard Converse. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed seventh-round TE Zack Kuntz. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed 13 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed sixth-round WR Kashon Boutte. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed 18 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed seventh-round RB Kenny McIntosh.
Vikings
