NFL Transactions: Friday 5/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Colts signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed 15 undrafted free agents. 
  • Colts released QB Nick Foles. (NFLTR)

  • Commanders released C Chase Roullier. (NFLTR)

  • Packers signed eight draft picks. (NFLTR)

  • Patriots signed sixth-round WR Kashon Boutte. (NFLTR)

  • Ravens signed 18 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

