NFL Transactions: Friday 8/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed RB Corey Taylor. (NFLTR)
  • Browns waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed LS Rex Sunahara.

Falcons

 
Jaguars
Jets
Lions

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed TE Michael Jacobson.
  • Seahawks activated G Pier-Olivier Lestage.

Steelers

Titans

