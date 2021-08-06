NFL Transactions: Friday 8/6

49ers
- 49ers placed DL Anthony Zettel on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DL Davin Bellamy.
- 49ers activated S Jaquiski Tartt, WR Jauan Jennings and CB Emmanuel Moseley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed QB Josh Allen to a six-year, $258M extension. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released WR Amara Darboh. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated DB Jamar Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed RB Corey Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived RB Tre Harbison with an injury designation.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Aleva Hifo. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived WR Isaac Whitney.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated TE Nick Keizer from the PUP list.
Colts
- Colts activated CB Xavier Rhodes, OT Julien Davenport and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed WR J.J. Nelson on injured reserve.
- Colts waived S Rolan Milligan and QB Jalen Morton.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LS Rex Sunahara.
Falcons
- Falcons activated DE Dante Fowler Jr from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived WR Jeff Badet with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR/KR Tavon Austin. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed S Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 list.
- and activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB C.J. Henderson from the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets activated OT George Fant from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed G Alex Lewis on the left squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed DT Miles Brown. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Jake Hausmann.
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Bo Scarbrough. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived OT Devery Hamilton with a non-football injury designation.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Donovan Olumba.
- Rams DB Dayan Lake reverted to injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens activate QB Lamar Jackson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated RB Gus Edwards from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived QB Kenji Bahar and LB Barrington Wade.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Michael Jacobson.
- Seahawks activated G Pier-Olivier Lestage.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Lafayette Pitts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans activated OLB Bud Dupree from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated DB Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans waived OL Patrick Morris.
