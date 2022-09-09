NFL Transactions: Friday 9/9

Bears
- Bears released NT Mike Pennel. (NFLTR)
- Bears released DL Sam Kamara from their practice squad.
- Bears released WR Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived LB Elijah Ponder from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Eagles
Lions
- Lions placed K Aldrick Rosas on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived DT Akial Byers and DB Innis Gaines from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released TE Josh Babicz from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed C Erik McCoy to a five-year extension. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released RB Royce Freeman. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed S Amani Hooker to their three-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DB Elijah Molden and LB Chance Campbell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
