NFL Transactions: Friday 9/9

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived LB Elijah Ponder from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Eagles

  • Eagles released WR Greg Ward from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

  • Packers waived DT Akial Byers and DB Innis Gaines from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers released TE Josh Babicz from their practice squad.

Saints

Texans

Titans

