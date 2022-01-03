NFL Transactions: Monday 1/3

49ers
- 49ers placed CB Dontae Johnson, RB Raheem Mostert and CB K’Waun Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed LB Jordan Evans on the COVID-19 list.
Bengals
- Bengals activate WR Auden Tate and CB Darius Phillips from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted DL Jonathan Harris and WR Seth Williams to their active roster.
- Broncos released OLB Carlo Kemp and DL Deyon Sizer from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns elevated S Adrian Colbert and OG Hjalte Froholdt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers officially activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers released LS Beau Brinkley from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated OT Mike Remmers from the COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts activated LB Malik Jefferson, QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts released LS Kyle Nelson from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated OL Spencer Pulley and DL Durval Quieroz from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles placed LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles activated CB Andre Chachere from the COVID-19 list.
- Eagles released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker, RB Rodney Smith and LB Austin Bryant on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated DL Michael Brockers, WR Josh Reynolds, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and TE Brock Wright from the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released OL D.J. Fluker and DE Hercules Mata’afa from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed DL Kyle Phillips on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets claimed OT Greg Senat off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed CB Jaire Alexander on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed S Darnell Savage, RT Dennis Kelly and WR David Moore on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad.
- Packers activated OLB Chauncey Rivers from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers activated C Sam Tecklenburg and DL Darryl Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DB Myles Bryant and practice squad OL Will Sherman on the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders activated LB Will Compton and LB Patrick Onwuasor from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi from the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders released OL Nico Falah and OL Brett Heggie from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams activated RB Raymond Calais from the COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints activated K Wil Lutz and OT Landon Young from the COVID-19 list.
- Saints placed DL Jalen Dalton on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated G Rashaad Coward and RB Trey Edmunds to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed K Sam Sloman to their practice squad.
- Steelers placed WR Damion Willis on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Steelers released WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed DB Justin Reid on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Jonathan Owens on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans announced they activated WR Julio Jones, LB Jayon Brown and OL Kendall Lamm from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed TE MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve.
- Titans activated DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Titans placed OT Paul Adams on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings placed LB Eric Kendricks, LT Christian Darrisaw, G Ezra Cleveland, RT Brian O’Neill and S Camryn Bynum on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated DE Patrick Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings waived QB Kyle Sloter.
Washington
- Washington activated RT Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed LB De’Jon Harris from their practice squad.
- Washington activated OL Beau Benzschawel and OT David Steinmetz from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
