NFL Transactions: Monday 1/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Colts activated LB Malik Jefferson, QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released LS Kyle Nelson from their practice squad.

  • Patriots placed DB Myles Bryant and practice squad OL Will Sherman on the COVID-19 list.

  • Raiders activated LB Will Compton and LB Patrick Onwuasor from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders activated G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi from the COVID-19 list.
  • Raiders released OL Nico Falah and OL Brett Heggie from their practice squad.

  • Saints activated K Wil Lutz and OT Landon Young from the COVID-19 list.
  • Saints placed DL Jalen Dalton on the COVID-19 list.

