NFL Transactions: Monday 10/10

Bears
- Bears activated WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed S Jared Mayden to their practice squad.
- Bills waived DB Ja’Marcus Ingram. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Harvey Langi to their practice squad.
- Broncos placed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer, OT Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released TE Dominique Dafney from their practice squad.
Browns
- Falcons traded LB Deion Jones to the Browns. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived TE Miller Forristall.
- Browns released QB Josh Rosen from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released LB Kenny Young. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Maxx Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released WR C.J. Board from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated LB Elijah Lee and K Matthew Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins released LB Calvin Munson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed DB Tino Ellis and DL Jaylen Twyman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DB Chris Steele and DL Big Kat Bryant from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons traded LB Deion Jones to the Browns. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Kobe Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DL Chris Hinton from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OLB K’Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived WR Maurice Alexander. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated LB Curtis Bolton and DB Javelin Guidry to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released WR Bailey Gaither from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks claimed RB Tony Jones off of waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
