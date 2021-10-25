NFL Transactions: Monday 10/25

49ers
- 49ers signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers activated DL Jordan Willis from the suspended list.
Bears
- Bears elevated G Arlington Hambright to their active roster.
- Bears placed LB Caleb Johnson and OT Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Rams traded LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LB Chandler Jones and DL Zach Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released RB Tavien Feaster from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers designated DL Justin Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed WR K.J. Hill to their practice squad.
- Chargers released LB Josh Watson from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released DE Demone Harris from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated WR Michael Gallup and LB Francis Bernard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated CB Deante Burton from the practice squad injured list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Malcolm Brown and CB Jason McCourty on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed S Sheldrick Redwine off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles claimed QB Reid Sinnett off of waivers from the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released LS Rick Lovato.
Falcons
- Falcons activated OT Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DB Luther Kirk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DB T.J. Green and K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets waived G Teton Saltes from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions placed G Logan Stenberg on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed WR Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Daniel Helm to their active roster.
- Raiders signed OL Hroniss Grasu to their practice squad.
- Raiders placed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the COVID-19 list.
Rams
Saints
- Saints waived C Will Clapp and DT Albert Huggins.
- Saints activated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released OT Cedric Ogbuehi. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated RB Rashaad Penny from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated QB Jake Luton to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Harrison Hand from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
