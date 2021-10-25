NFL Transactions: Monday 10/25

49ers

Bears

Bills

  • Bills signed OL Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated LB Chandler Jones and DL Zach Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released RB Tavien Feaster from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers designated DL Justin Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed WR K.J. Hill to their practice squad.
  • Chargers released LB Josh Watson from their practice squad.

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles claimed QB Reid Sinnett off of waivers from the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released LS Rick Lovato.

Falcons

  • Falcons activated OT Kaleb McGary from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed DB Luther Kirk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released DB T.J. Green and K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants signed TE Jake Hausmann to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets waived G Teton Saltes from injured reserve. 

Lions

Packers

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams traded LB Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

Vikings

