NFL Transactions: Monday 11/1

  • Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released CB Lavert Hill from their practice squad.

  • Falcons signed G Ryan Neuzil to their practice squad.

  • Falcons released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Jaguars claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars activated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured list.
  • Jaguars released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe from their practice squad.

  • Washington released DL T.Y. McGill from their practice squad.

