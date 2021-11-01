NFL Transactions: Monday 11/1

Bears
- Bears activated TE Jimmy Graham from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster and OL Marcus Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released CB Lavert Hill from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DE Austin Edwards and LB Darius Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed S Josh Jones and RB Deon Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed DE Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve.
- Colts released QB Brett Hundley. (NFLTR)
- Colts released WR J.J. Nelson from injured reserve.
Falcons
-
Falcons signed G Ryan Neuzil to their practice squad.
-
Falcons released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated LB Trent Harris and LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated DB Steven Parker from the PUP list.
- Giants placed DB Aaron Robinson on injured reserve.
- Giants placed LB Carter Coughlin on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars activated OL Badara Traore from the practice squad injured list.
- Jaguars released WR Josh Imatorbhebhe from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers designated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated WR Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers placed RB Kylin Hill and TE Robert Tonyan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated LB Javin White from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad injured list.
- Raiders released DB Tony Brown from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed TE Eric Tomlinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed LB Malik Harrison on the non-football injury list.
- Ravens placed OT Andre Smith on the practice squad injured list.
Titans
- Titans placed RB Derrick Henry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated DL Daniel Munyer from injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington released DL T.Y. McGill from their practice squad.
