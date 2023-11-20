NFL Transactions: Monday 11/20

Bengals
- Bengals designated RB Chase Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed QB Drew Plitt to their practice squad.
- Bengals placed G Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured list.
Browns
- Browns signed QB Joe Flacco to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns release WR Trinity Benson from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed LB Kyzir White on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders designated LB Cody Barton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed DE Jalen Harris off of the Bears practice squad.
- Commanders placed DL Efe Obada on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived DB Troy Apke from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated LB Ben VanSumeren to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons activated TE Parker Hesse from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed RB Jacob Saylors on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants waived RB Deon Jackson and OT Joshua Miles. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets waived DT Tanzel Smart.
Packers
- Packers signed RB James Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor off of the Patriots’ practice squad.
- Packers released S Dallin Leavitt.
- Packers released LB Christian Young from their practice squad.
- Packers designated S Darnell Savage to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed TE Scotty Washington. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Myles Jack to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed S Eric Rowe to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed S Trenton Thompson to their active roster.
- Steelers placed S Elijah Riley on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed CB Desmond King II to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated G Chris Reed from injured reserve.
