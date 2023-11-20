NFL Transactions: Monday 11/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals designated RB Chase Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed QB Drew Plitt to their practice squad.
  • Bengals placed G Jaxson Kirkland on the practice squad injured list.

Browns

Cardinals

Commanders

  • Commanders designated LB Cody Barton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed DE Jalen Harris off of the Bears practice squad. 
  • Commanders placed DL Efe Obada on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders waived DB Troy Apke from injured reserve.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons activated TE Parker Hesse from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed RB Jacob Saylors on the practice squad injured list.

Giants

Jets

Packers

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply