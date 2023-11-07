NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed OL Henry Byrd to their practice squad. 

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals designated RB James Conner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals activated QB Kyler Murray off of the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.
  • Cardinals placed CB Bobby Price on injured reserve. 

Commanders

  • Commanders signed G Julian Good-Jones off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders placed G Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve. 
  • Commanders signed RB Jonathan Williams and LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle to their practice squad. 

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad.

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released LB Austin Ajiake and LB Isaac Darkangelo from their practice squad.

Rams

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived DT Austin Faoliu.
  • Seahawks released WR Tyjon Lindsey from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply