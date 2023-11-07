NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/7

49ers
- 49ers signed OL Henry Byrd to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed DE Kameron Cline on the practice squad injured list.
- Bills released TE Joel Wilson from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed OT Geron Christian and WR James Proche to their active roster.
- Browns place OT Jedrick Wills Jr and CB Cameron Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad.
- Browns released TE Devin Asiasi from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated RB James Conner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated QB Kyler Murray off of the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.
- Cardinals placed CB Bobby Price on injured reserve.
Commanders
- Commanders signed G Julian Good-Jones off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed G Ricky Stromberg on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed RB Jonathan Williams and LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed DT Brandon Pili to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DT Rashard Lawrence
Falcons
Giants
- Giants signed QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed DT Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DL Bruce Hector from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Blake Martinez and LB Ace Eley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed LB Chandler Wooten and LB Luiji Vilain on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed TE Jordan Matthews to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Kristian Wilkerson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Austin Ajiake and LB Isaac Darkangelo from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed QB Carson Wentz. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived DT Cory Durden, RB Myles Gaskin and QB Brett Rypien. (NFLTR)
- Rams released QB Dresser Winn from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived DT Austin Faoliu.
- Seahawks released WR Tyjon Lindsey from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DB Grayland Arnold to their active roster.
- Texans placed DT Hassan Ridgeway and DB M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed K Matt Ammendola and DB Brady Breeze to their practice squad.
- Texans released C Lecitus Smith from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived DL Naquan Jones. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Josh Thompson and G Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad.
- Titans released DB Dane Cruikshank from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!