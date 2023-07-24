NFL Transactions: Monday 7/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived LB Jeremy Banks.
  • Buccaneers signed second-round OT Cody Mauch. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed second-round LB B.J. Ojulari. (NFLTR)

Colts

Commanders

Giants

Patriots

  • Patriots signed LB Diego Fagot.

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply