NFL Transactions: Monday 7/24

Bengals
- Bengals re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox.
- Bengals placed TE Mitchell Wilcox on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed DE Eyioma Uwazurike on the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived LB Jeremy Banks.
- Buccaneers signed second-round OT Cody Mauch. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed second-round LB B.J. Ojulari. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed first-round QB Anthony Richardson. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed second-round CB Julius Brents and fourth-round OT Blake Freeland. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders released G Andrew Norwell. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Brandin Bryant. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Makai Polk and Dre Miller.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Diego Fagot.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Isaac Rochell. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed WR Rashod Bateman on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated DT Rayshad Nichols.
Saints
- Saints activated RB Kendre Miller, WR Shaquan Davis, TE Miller Forristall and G Nick Saldiveri. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed first-round QB C.J. Stroud. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed TE Eric Tomlinson. (NFLTR)
- waived LB Ian Swenson.
Titans
- Titans signed WR DeAndre Hopkins. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE Colin Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR Malik Knowles with a non-football injury designation.
- Vikings placed G Chris Reed on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed LB Andre Carter on the active/PUP list.
