NFL Transactions: Monday 9/20

Bengals
- Bengals placed G Keaton Sutherland on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived WR Davion Davis. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Elijah Ponder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released CB Herb Miller from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OL Roderick Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released OT Bobby Hart from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles placed TE Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived P Cameron Nizialek. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR Juwan Green to their practice squad.
- Falcons released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OT Walker Little on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed RB Nathan Cottrell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed S Adrian Colbert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets released OL Isaiah Williams.
Packers
- Packers elevated WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released CB Nevin Lawson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed QB Kyle Sloter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived LB Wynton McManis and DB Jordan Miller. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed DT Tyson Alualu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers promoted DL Henry Mondeaux to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans signed OL Christian DiLauro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released K Ryan Santoso from their practice squad.
