NFL Transactions: Monday 9/20

Bengals

Browns

  • Browns waived WR Davion Davis. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed TE Miller Forristall and G Tristen Hoge to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed LB Elijah Ponder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released CB Herb Miller from their practice squad. 

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars placed OT Walker Little on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars signed RB Nathan Cottrell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

Packers

Raiders

Saints

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed OL Christian DiLauro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released K Ryan Santoso from their practice squad.

