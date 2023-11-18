NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/18

49ers
- 49ers activated CB Darrell Luter from the PUP list.
- 49ers elevated OL Corey Luciano to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears activated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR David Sills to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns activated G Michael Dunn from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated S Richard LeCounte III to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived S Qwuantrezz Knight.
- Cardinals elevated DL Phil Hoskins and RB Tony Jones to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WRs Alex Erickson and Terrell Bynum to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated RB Derrick Gore and DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed LB Rashaan Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed DL Viliami Fehoko on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated RB De’Von Achane from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed WR Robbie Chosen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released RB Jake Funk from their practice squad.
- Dolphins elevated WR Robbie Chosen and OL Chasen Hines to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles activated C/G Cam Jurgens from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated K Randy Bullock and TE Tyree Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated WR Parker Washington from injured reserve.
- Jaguars placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated OL Jake Hanson and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated Quinton Bohanna and Connor Galvin to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers elevated S Benny Sapp III to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers activated TE Ian Thomas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated WR Mike Strachan to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR DJ Turner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated C Hroniss Grasu and T Brandon Parker to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated DL Bobby Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OT Jason Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived OT Jake Curhan.
- Seahawks elevated S Ty Okada to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers activated TE Pat Freiermuth from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed LB Mike Walker to their active roster.
- Steelers placed S Keanu Neal on injured reserve.
- Steelers elevated LB Tariq Carpenter and S Trenton Thompson to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans placed Grayland Arnold on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated Brandon Hill and Steve Sims to their active roster.
- Texans signed Matt Ammendola and Garret Wallow to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated DB Mike Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans promoted DL T.K. McClendon to the active roster.
- Titans waived DB Matthew Jackson and RB Jonathan Ward.
- Titans elevated LB Joe Jones and OL Andrew Rupcich to their active rostered.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated LB Anthony Barr and CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated QB Nick Mullens from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
