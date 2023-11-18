NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/18

49ers

  • 49ers activated CB Darrell Luter from the PUP list.
  • 49ers elevated OL Corey Luciano to their active roster. 

  • Broncos elevated WR David Sills to their active roster. 

  • Commanders elevated RB Derrick Gore and DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed LB Rashaan Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys placed DL Viliami Fehoko on injured reserve. 

  • Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jets elevated OL Jake Hanson and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to their active roster.  

Packers

  • Packers elevated S Benny Sapp III to their active roster.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed OT Jason Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived OT Jake Curhan.
  • Seahawks elevated S Ty Okada to their active roster.  

