NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

  • Browns waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Browns activated G Colby Gossett.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed LB David Anenih. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released CB Dylan Mabin

Colts

  • Colts signed CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
  • Colts waived CB Cole Coleman.

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Lions

  • Lions WR Tom Kennedy reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers claimed C James Empey off of waivers from the Titans.

Panthers

Ravens

  • Ravens re-signed DB Trayvon Mullen. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the non-football injury list.

Texans

  • Texans G Dylan Deatherage reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

 

