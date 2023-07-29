NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/29

Bills
- Bills signed WR Andy Isabella. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Jalen Wayne.
- Bills CB Cameron Dantzler reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived CB BoPete Keyes with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated G Colby Gossett.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB David Anenih. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released CB Dylan Mabin.
Colts
- Colts signed CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
- Colts waived CB Cole Coleman.
Dolphins
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Kemoko Turay. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DT Justin Ellis. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DT Eddie Goldman on the left squad list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released LB Dorian Etheridge.
Giants
- Giants placed DT Vernon Butler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions WR Tom Kennedy reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers claimed C James Empey off of waivers from the Titans.
Panthers
- Panthers signed QB Jake Luton. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed DB Trayvon Mullen. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the non-football injury list.
Texans
- Texans G Dylan Deatherage reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
