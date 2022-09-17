NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/17

Bears
- Bears released WR David Moore and DB Tavon Young from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated G Dieter Eiselen to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Kaylon Geiger and LB Kenny Young to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated LB Devon Kennard and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and K Chase McLaughlin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed DE Tarell Basham on injured reserve.
- Cowboys waived DT John Ridgeway.
- Cowboys elevated OT Aviante Collins and C Alec Lindstrom to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OT Larnel Coleman and WR River Cracraft to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Damien Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated RB Caleb Huntley and DL Abdullah Anderson.
Giants
- Giants elevated CB Fabian Moreau and S Tony Jefferson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated OL Grant Hermanns and TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated LB Anthony Pittman and T Dan Skipper to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated S Matthias Farley and G Alex Bars to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated WR Jacob Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated WR Raleigh Webb to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated DT Christian Ringo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Delontae Scott to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans elevated QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Conley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
