NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/15

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Mychal Kendricks. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released OL Marquel Harrell, OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Syrus Tuitele, DL Eli Ankou and LB Mike Bell. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived TE De’Quan Hampton, CB Cameron Kinley and WR Josh Pearson. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR J’Mon Moore with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL John Atkins, CB Marcus Murphy and OL William Sweet.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DT Taven Bryan from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived CB Alex Brown. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated DE Chase Winovich from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived DE Rashod Berry, TE David Wells, and WR Marvin Hall. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released OT Jerald Hawkins. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Deon Yelder. (NFLTR)
- Titans released TE Gabe Holmes. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed LB B.J. Bello on injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings waived LS Turner Bernard and DE Jordan Brailford. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington released RB Lamar Miller. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated WR Curtis Samuel from the PUP list.
- Washington waived WR Kelvin Harmon and DB Chris Miller.
- Washington claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!