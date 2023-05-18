NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/18

Broncos
- Broncos signed third-round LB Drew Sanders. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed third-round OL Tyler Steen. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed third-round DB Sydney Brown. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed first-round CB Deonte Banks. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed fourth-round OT Carter Warren. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived QB Jacob Eason and WR Preston Williams. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots Waive OT Yodny Cajuste. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived DE Brock Martin.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OT Jaylon Thomas.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OL Dylan Cook. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DT Byron Cowart. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed seventh-round DE Dylan Horton. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB Shaquill Griffin. (NFLTR)
- Texans released TE Eric Tomlinson.
- Texans placed DT Taylor Stallworth on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans signed TE Alize Mack. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!