NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers DB Tim Harris reverted to injured reserve.

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos OT Cody Conway reverted to injured reserve.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated CB Lorenzo Burns from the COVID-19 list.
  • Cardinals waived CB Tae Hayes. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers placed DT Jared Goldwire on the retired list.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets DB Brendon White reverted to injured reserve.

Lions

  • LIons activated Evan Brown from the non-football injury list. 

Packers

  • Packers claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
  • Packers waived LS Joe Fortunato.

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR
  • Rams waived DB Dayan Lake. (NFLTR)
  • Rams G Jamil Demby reverted to injured reserve.

Saints

  • Saints waived DE Kendall Donnerson. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers DB DeMarkus Acy and OT Anthony Coyle reverted to injured reserve.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings activated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings activated K Riley Patterson from the PUP list. 
  • Vikings waived QB Case Cookus.

Washington

