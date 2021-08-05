NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/5

49ers
- 49ers DB Tim Harris reverted to injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills activated OL Ike Boettger from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos OT Cody Conway reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
Chargers
- Chargers placed DT Jared Goldwire on the retired list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated TE Cethan Carter, TE Adam Shaheen and WR Preston Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released TE Gabe Holmes.
- Dolphins waived TE Sal Cannella and TE Kalif Jackson.
Eagles
- Eagles waived CB Shakial Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Eagles DB Nate Meadors reverted to injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons placed TE Jaeden Graham on injured reserve.
- Falcons signed WR Trevor Davis. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated LB Reggie Ragland from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets DB Brendon White reverted to injured reserve.
Lions
- LIons activated Evan Brown from the non-football injury list.
Packers
- Packers claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived LS Joe Fortunato.
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Rod Smith and S Brian Cole. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived P Oscar Draguicevich.
- Panthers waived WR Ventell Bryant. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Gerald McCoy. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams activated WR Tutu Atwell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived DB Dayan Lake. (NFLTR)
- Rams G Jamil Demby reverted to injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints waived DE Kendall Donnerson. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived WR Darvin Kidsy. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers DB DeMarkus Acy and OT Anthony Coyle reverted to injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans signed QB Matt Barkley, TE Donnie Ernsberger, OL Brent Qvale and OL Ross Reynolds. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed C Spencer Pulley and DB Greg Mabin on injured reserve.
- Titans waived QB DeShone Kizer.
Vikings
- Vikings activated QBs Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated K Riley Patterson from the PUP list.
- Vikings waived QB Case Cookus.
Washington
- Washington activated G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
