NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DT Jordan Jackson.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers promoted ILB Ulysees Gilbert to their active roster.
  • Buccaneers signed rookie CB Duron Lowe to their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR John Ross and WR Ty Fryfogle to futures contracts.

Colts

  • Colts claimed C Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
  • Colts signed K Lucas Havrisik to a futures contract.

Commanders

Giants

Jets

Packers

  • Packers signed 13 players to futures contracts.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks designated WR Dee Eskridge to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed LB Chris Garrett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

  • Steelers signed 10 players to futures deals. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans signed seven players to futures deals. (NFLTR)

Titans

