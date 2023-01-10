NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/10

Bears
- Bears signed WR Daurice Fountain and DL Donovan Jeter to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Jordan Jackson.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers promoted ILB Ulysees Gilbert to their active roster.
- Buccaneers signed rookie CB Duron Lowe to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB Nate Hairston to a futures contract.
Chargers
- Chargers designated LT Rashawn Slater to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR John Ross and WR Ty Fryfogle to futures contracts.
Colts
- Colts claimed C Dakoda Shepley off of waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed K Lucas Havrisik to a futures contract.
Commanders
- Commanders signed FB Alex Armah to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DT Jack Heflin from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to a futures contract.
Packers
- Packers signed 13 players to futures contracts.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Herb Miller to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed TE Nick Boyle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released DL Christian Ringo from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated WR Dee Eskridge to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB Chris Garrett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed 10 players to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed seven players to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed 11 players to futures deals. (NFLTR)
- Titans released QB Kevin Hogan, DB Kyron Brown and G Danny Isidora from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
