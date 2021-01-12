NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/12

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bengals

  • Bengals activated DT Mike Daniels from the COVID-19 list. 

Bills

Browns

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived DL Tyler Clark.
  • Chiefs placed CB DeAndre Baker on the practice squad injured list.
  • Chiefs signed QB Anthony Gordon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Colts

Giants

Jets

  • Jets signed OLB John Daka to a futures contract.

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed OT Jared Veldheer off of the Colts’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve. 

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

Titans

Washington

  • Washington signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

