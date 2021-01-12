NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/12

Bengals
- Bengals activated DT Mike Daniels from the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills signed RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills promoted OL Jordan Devey to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad injured list.
- Browns signed CB Donovan Olumba to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DL Tyler Clark.
- Chiefs placed CB DeAndre Baker on the practice squad injured list.
- Chiefs signed QB Anthony Gordon to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed LB Cale Garrett to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OLB John Daka to a futures contract.
Lions
- Lions claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off of waivers from Washington. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed OT Jared Veldheer off of the Colts’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams released OLB Jachai Polite from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens designated CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed OT Jordan Mills and OL Greg Mancz to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released DT Braxton Hoyett from their practice squad.
- Ravens placed G Parker Ehinger on the practice squad injured list.
Steelers
- Steelers waived RB Trey Edmunds from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived K Sam Sloman.
Washington
- Washington signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to futures contracts. (NFLTR)