NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/28

49ers
- 49ers signed S Erik Harris and CB Kemon Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Dallin Leavitt to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed RB John Kelly to their practice squad
- Browns released RB Kenyan Drake from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived CB Thomas Graham from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived RB Keaontay Ingram and DL Ben Stille. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released OL Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LB Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Josiah Scott.
Falcons
- Falcons released K Matthew Wright from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants waived TE Tommy Sweeney from the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed CB Anthony Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released CB Craig James from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released CB Anthony Johnson from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed S Matthias Farley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DT Rashard Lawrence from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed QB Will Grier to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed CB Cameron McCutcheon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams released G Grant Miller from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jacob Copeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released DB Jalen Elliott from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans activated OT Charlie Heck from injured reserve.
- Texans waived LB Cory Littleton. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived WR N’Keal Harry. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released QB Sean Mannion from their practice squad.
