NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed S Erik Harris and CB Kemon Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released OL Henry Byrd from their practice squad. 

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DB Ekow Boye-Doe to their active roster.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released CB Anthony Johnson from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Rams signed CB Cameron McCutcheon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams released G Grant Miller from their practice squad. 

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Jacob Copeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released DB Jalen Elliott from their practice squad.

Texans

Vikings

