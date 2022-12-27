NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/27

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad.
- 49ers released DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos waived CB Michael Ojemudia. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed DB Delonte Hood to their practice squad.
- Broncos released RB Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OT Josh Wells on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed LB J.J. Russell to their active roster.
- Buccaneers signed OL Dylan Cook and DL Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived OL Wyatt Davis. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs released RB Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated OT Liam Eichenberg from injured reserve.
- Dolphins placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Clint Ratkovich to their practice squad.
- Falcons released TE Tucker Fisk and WR Ra’Shaun Henry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LS Garrison Sanborn to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated OT Cedric Ogbuehi to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Bo Melton off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.
- Packers released LB Tipa Galeai from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Josh Norman to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released G Willie Wright from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed LB Josh Bynes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kawaan Baker to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster.
- Seahawks signed S Steven Parker to their practice squad.
- Seahawks waived DT Daviyon Nixon.
- Seahawks claimed DT Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Ravens. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Tae Crowder off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed LB Marcus Allen on injured reserve.
- Steelers signed S Scott Nelson to their practice squad.
