NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed LB Curtis Robinson to their practice squad.
  • 49ers released DB Tre Swilling from their practice squad. 

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs released RB Jerrion Ealy from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

Packers

  • Packers placed DL Dean Lowry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed WR Bo Melton off of the Seahawks’ practice squad.
  • Packers released LB Tipa Galeai from injured reserve. 

Panthers

  • Panthers signed CB Josh Norman to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots signed DB Tae Hayes to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed TE Scott Washington on the practice squad injured list.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released G Willie Wright from their practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Tae Crowder off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed LB Marcus Allen on injured reserve. 
  • Steelers signed S Scott Nelson to their practice squad. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply