NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/12

Bengals
- Bengals released OT La’el Collins from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals waived DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed OT Ty Nsekhe and DT Tommy Togiai to their practice squad (NFLTR)
- Browns signed OL Michael Dunn to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns released CB Lorenzo Burns from their practice squad.
- Browns placed OT Jack Conklin on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Ty Shelby to their practice squad.
- Chargers released OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed C Jack Anderson, RB Tyler Goodson and TE Jordan Murray to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released RB Jason Huntley, TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR Mike Strachan from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DE William Bradley-King.
- Commanders signed WR Jamison Crowder to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagle signed LB Nicholas Morrow to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad.
- Eagles placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve.
- Eagles waived WR Charleston Rambo from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed WR Malik Taylor to their practice squad.
- Jets released LB Caleb Johnson from their practice squad.
- Jets reinstated DB Brandon Echols from the suspended list.
Packers
- Packers signed OL Michael Jordan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Lamar Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released WR Dezmon Patmon from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed TE Miller Forristall and P Brandon Wright to their practice squad.
- Rams signed K Brett Maher to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed S Duron Harmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster.
- Ravens placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released CB Tae Hayes from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released WR Jonte Kirklin from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OT Jason Peters to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released S Brady Breeze from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jacob Copeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released CB Luq Barcoo and RB Greg Bell from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DE Derek Rivers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed RB Gerrid Doaks, RB DeAndre Houston-Carson and WR Jared Waynee to their practice squad.
- Texans released DB Scott Nelson and RB Larry Rountree from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Myles Gaskin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed WR Lucky Jackson to their practice squad.
