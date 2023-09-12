NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/12

Bengals

  • Bengals released OT La’el Collins from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals waived DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. from injured reserve. 

Browns

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DE Ty Shelby to their practice squad.
  • Chargers released OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagle signed LB Nicholas Morrow to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad.
  • Eagles placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. 
  • Eagles waived WR Charleston Rambo from injured reserve. 

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. 

Jets

  • Jets placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed WR Malik Taylor to their practice squad.
  • Jets released LB Caleb Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Jets reinstated DB Brandon Echols from the suspended list.

Packers

  • Packers signed OL Michael Jordan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released TE Austin Allen from their practice squad. 

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints released WR Jonte Kirklin from their practice squad.

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Jacob Copeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released CB Luq Barcoo and RB Greg Bell from their practice squad. 

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed RB Myles Gaskin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed WR Lucky Jackson to their practice squad.

