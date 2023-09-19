NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DL Jacob Slade to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DB Darius Rush to their practice squad.
  • Chiefs released DT Danny Shelton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad. 

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Milo Eifler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released WR Mathew Sexton from their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad. 
  • Rams released P Brandon Wright from their practice squad. 

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

  • Titans promoted DL Kyle Peko to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Titans waived DL Jayden Peevy.
  • Titans released DL Michael Drumfour from their practice squad. 

Vikings

