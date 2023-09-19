NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/19

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Anthony Brown. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived CB Marvell Tell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived WR Anthony Schwartz and CB BoPete Keyes from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed G Logan Stenberg to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Jacob Slade to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Darius Rush to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released DT Danny Shelton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed G Arlington Hambright to their active roster.
- Colts waived OT Ryan Hayes.
- Colts signed RB Trey Sermon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins released S Joshua Kalu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed S Verone McKinley III to their practice squad.
- Dolphins signed DT Byron Cowart. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Milo Eifler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released WR Mathew Sexton from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE James Houston on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed RB Zonovan Knight to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed OL Kayode Awosika to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers placed LB Shaq Thompson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released S Eric Rowe from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed DB Matthias Farley to their practice squad.
- Panthers waived DB Mac McCain from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Mykal Walker to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DT Cory Durden to their practice squad.
- Rams released P Brandon Wright from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed DB Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed C Sam Mustipher to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints waived WR Kirk Merritt.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed CB Artie Burns to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released WR Matt Landers and DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans released DL Michael Dogbe. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans promoted DL Kyle Peko to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DL Jayden Peevy.
- Titans released DL Michael Drumfour from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OL Dalton Risner. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed OL Oli Udoh on injured reserve.
