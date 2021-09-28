NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/28

Broncos
- Broncos signed QB Brett Rypien to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR David Moore off of the Raiders’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos place LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed WR KJ Halmer on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released TE Jordan Franks from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated LB Kevin Minter from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DB Mazzi Wilkins from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Josh Gordon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed S Ibraheim Campbell and TE David Wells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released TE Richard Rodgers from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles designated OL Jack Driscoll and CB Josiah Scott to return from injured reserve.
- Eagles placed G Isaac Seumalo and S K’Von Wallace on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OL Wes Martin off of Washington’s practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released WR Matt Cole, DL Willie Henry and OT Foster Sarell from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets waived DB Saquan Hampton from the PUP list.
Lions
- Lions released LB Jamie Collins. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed DT Tyler Lancaster on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed TE Tyler Davis off of the Colts’ practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DB Juston Burris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed OL Sam Tecklenburg to their active roster.
- Panthers signed DB Madre Harper to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed OLB Justin Hollins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated DT Brandon Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed LB Josh Bynes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed RB Nate McCrary to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed OT Jordan Mills to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released DB Ka’dar Hollman from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived QB Jake Luton. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released WR De’Quan Hampton and WR Connor Wedington from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB Derrek Tuszka to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB Jamir Jones.
Titans
- Titans placed OLBs Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Sharif Finch to their practice squad.
- Titans released DL Andrew Brown from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed OL Blake Brandel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington released WR Dalton Schoen and DL Gabe Wright from their practice squad.
