NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Eagles

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens activated DT Brandon Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed LB Josh Bynes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed RB Nate McCrary to their practice squad.  

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply