NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/7

49ers
- 49ers released LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears waived DT Lacale London from injured reserve with a settlement.
Bengals
- Bengals signed QB Jake Browning to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released P Drue Chrisman from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed OT Eric Smith to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released C Michal Menet from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DB Kemon Hall.
- Chargers placed DB Ryan Smith on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts signed DT Antwaun Woods to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released DT Andrew Brown from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins released LB Vince Biegel from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived DB Jaytlin Askew from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Dolphins signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
- Dolphins placed G Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured list.
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Qadree Ollison to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released C Sam Jones from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants re-signed DB Nate Ebner. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR C.J. Board. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OT Korey Cunningham to their practice squad.
- Giants released G Kenny Wiggins and DB Jordyn Peters from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released LB Todd Davis from the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Austin Mack from injured reserve with a settlement.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Duke Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released RB Nathan Cottrell from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers promoted C Sam Tecklenburg from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed DB John Brannon to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed CB Desmond Trufant. (NFLTR)
- Saints released RB Latavius Murray. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks promoted WR Penny Hart to their active roster.
- Seahawks signed CB Blessuan Austin. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed TE Colby Parkinson, CB Tre Brown, and CB Nigel Warrior on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed CB Gavin Heslop to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released TE Mark Vital from their practice squad.
- Seahawks promoted CB John Reid to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns and LB Delontae Scott to their practice squad.
- Steelers placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad injured list.
Texans
- Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off of waivers from Washington. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed K Joey Slye to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Titans released S Bradley McDougald. (NFLTR)
- Titans released DB Brady Breeze on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans released OT Derwin Gray from their practice squad.
- Titans waived G Chandon Herring from injured reserve with a settlement.
Washington
- Washington signed OT Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.
