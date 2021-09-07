NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived DT Lacale London from injured reserve with a settlement.

Bengals

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed OT Eric Smith to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals released C Michal Menet from their practice squad.

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins released LB Vince Biegel from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived DB Jaytlin Askew from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Dolphins signed OT Bobby Hart to their practice squad.
  • Dolphins placed G Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured list.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Panthers

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans claimed CB Jimmy Moreland off of waivers from Washington. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed K Joey Slye to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.

Titans

Washington

