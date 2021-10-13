NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/13

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed WR John Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed CB Rojesterman Farris to their practice squad. 

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants designated LB Cam Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed OT Devery Hamilton to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed DB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived CB Tre Flowers. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans designated WR Nico Collins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed DL Michael Dwumfour.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released T Zack Bailey from their practice squad.

Washington

  • Washington signed CB Corn Elder off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Washington placed CB Darryl Roberts on injured reserve. 
  • Washington released K Chris Blewitt from their practice squad. 
  • Washington signed S Cole Luke to their practice squad. 
  • Washington designated S Darrick Forrest to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

