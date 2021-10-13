NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/13

Bears
- Bears signed LB Ledarius Mack, OL Dareuan Parker and LB Rashad Smith to their practice squad.
- Bears signed RB Ryan Nall and LB Sam Kamara to their active roster.
- Bears placed LB Jeremiah Attaochu and OL Germain Ifedi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals designated DE Khalid Kareem to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR John Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed CB Rojesterman Farris to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated TE Deon Yelder to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams and LB Zeke Turner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed S James Wiggins to their active roster.
- Cardinals designated DL Jordan Phillips and DL Josh Miles to return from injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed TE Richard Rodgers, CB Kevin Peterson and LB Joe Walker to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Nate Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers released DL Andrew Brown from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts designated WR T.Y. Hilton and LB Jordan Glasow to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated CB Kelvin Joseph and TE Sean McKeon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants designated LB Cam Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OT Devery Hamilton to their practice squad.
Jets
Lions
- Lions designated LT Taylor Decker and DL Kevin Strong to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed DB Mark Gilbert off of the Steelers’ practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers designated TE Dominique Dafney to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers designated G Pat Elflein to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed DB Doug Middleton to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Jahlani Tavai to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DB Sean Davis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated QB Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released QB Kyle Sloter from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Tony Brown and OT Dan Skipper to their practice squad
- Raiders released DB Robert Jackson from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived CB Tre Flowers. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed CB Linden Stephens to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans designated WR Nico Collins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Michael Dwumfour.
Titans
- Titans designated S Amani Hooker to return from injured reserve.
- Titans signed DL Kyle Peko and LB Dylan Cole to their practice squad.
- Titans signed LB Avery Williamson off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released T Zack Bailey from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed CB Corn Elder off of the Panthers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed CB Darryl Roberts on injured reserve.
- Washington released K Chris Blewitt from their practice squad.
- Washington signed S Cole Luke to their practice squad.
- Washington designated S Darrick Forrest to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
