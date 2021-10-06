NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/6

49ers
- 49ers signed K Joey Slye. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed K Robbie Gould on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Tyrell Adams and WR Connor Wedington to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated CB Ronald Darby to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LB Avery Williamson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Elijah Lee to their practice squad
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DL Willington Previlon to their practice squad
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed TE Darrell Daniels on the COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR Will Fuller on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins designated DL Raekwon Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated OT Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad injured list.
- Eagles released LB Christian Elliss from their practice roster.
Giants
- Giants re-signed S Steven Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Wendell Smallwood to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Natrell Jamerson to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed C Ryan McCollum off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed LB Corey Lemonier to their active roster.
- Lions placed C Frank Ragnow on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated K Austin Seibert from the COVID-19 list.
- Lions signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to their practice squad.
- Lions released WR Javon McKinley from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers have signed CB Rasul Douglas off the Cardinals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Patriots traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-signed OL Michael Jordan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LB Jamie Collins. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders designated Keisean Nixon to return from injured reserve.
- Raiders signed DB Brandon Facyson off of the Chargers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed RB Tony Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed RB Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad.
- Saints signed K Cody Parkey. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed RB Devine Ozigbo off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated LB Zach Cunningham from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to return from injured reserve.
- Texans waived WR Anthony Miller. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Damon Hazelton to their practice squad.
- Texans signed WR Davion Davis to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed TE Jace Sternberger off of the Seahawks’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!