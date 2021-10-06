NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed DL Willington Previlon to their practice squad

Cardinals

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles activated OT Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad injured list.  
  • Eagles released LB Christian Elliss from their practice roster.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

