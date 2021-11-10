NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/10

49ers
- 49ers placed RT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers promoted OL Colton McKivitz to their active roster.
- 49ers released LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated TE Noah Fant from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns designated LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed C Nick Harris on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns re-signed CB Herb Miller and RB Dexter Williams to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Breshad Perriman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed TE Darren Fells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated TE Demetrius Harris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed TE Alex Ellis, LS Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed C Cameron Tom to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB Jordan Howard to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated OLB Dante Fowler to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DB Lafayette Pitts to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DE Jashon Cornell on the Non-Football Illness list.
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers activated LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed QB Matt Barkley off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers designated WR Brandon Zylstra and G Deonte Brown to return from injured reserve.
- Panthers signed G Patrick Omameh to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated RT Trent Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed C James Ferentz to their practice squad
Raiders
- Raiders placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DT Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
- Raiders signed WR Jeff Badet to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DL Jonah Williams to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed RB Josh Adams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released OT Carson Green from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to their practice squad.
- Titans signed DB Chris Jones to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!