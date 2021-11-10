Home 49ers NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/10

49ers

  • 49ers placed RT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers promoted OL Colton McKivitz to their active roster. 
  • 49ers released LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad. 

Bengals

  • Bengals placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos activated TE Noah Fant from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos claimed CB Mac McCain off of waivers from the Eagles. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns designated LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Browns placed C Nick Harris on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Browns re-signed CB Herb Miller and RB Dexter Williams to their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed WR Breshad Perriman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed TE Darren Fells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder from their practice squad. 

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated TE Demetrius Harris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed TE Alex Ellis, LS Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed OL Greg Mancz on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins signed C Cameron Tom to their active roster.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed RB Jordan Howard to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons designated OLB Dante Fowler to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed DB Lafayette Pitts to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed DE Jashon Cornell on the Non-Football Illness list. 
  • Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions designated CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve. 

Packers

  • Packers activated LT David Bakhtiari from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated RT Trent Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed C James Ferentz to their practice squad

Raiders

  • Raiders placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed DT Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
  • Raiders signed WR Jeff Badet to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed DL Jonah Williams to their practice squad.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks designated RB Chris Carson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans released OT Carson Green from their practice squad.

Titans

  • Titans designated CB Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to their practice squad.
  • Titans signed DB Chris Jones to their active roster.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad.

