NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed FB Ben Mason to their practice squad. 

Bengals

  • Bengals designated CB Trae Waynes and OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)  

Broncos

Buccaneers

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse to their practice squad. 

Giants

  • Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars activated DB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad injured list.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions designated DE Jashon Cornell to return from the non-football illness list.

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Niles Scott to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers released DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans waived LB Zach Cunningham. (NFLTR)
  • Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans released WR Damon Hazelton from their practice squad.

Titans

Washington

