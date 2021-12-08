NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/8

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Brian Hill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released S Tony Jefferson from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed FB Ben Mason to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals designated CB Trae Waynes and OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated CB Bryce Callahan to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated DT Linval Joseph from their COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated DE Randy Gregory to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Patrick Laird on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles waived DB Mac McCain. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed OT Le’Raven Clark to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed QB Clayton Thorson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets activated WR Keelan Cole from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets designated CB Brandin Echols to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Elijah Benton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed RB Austin Walker to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions designated DE Jashon Cornell to return from the non-football illness list.
Packers
- Packers designated CB Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Will Compton. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve.
- Raiders released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Mekhi Sargent to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR J.J. Koski to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed DB Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens activated DB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve.
- Ravens designated OT Ja’Wuan James to return from the non-football injury list.
Saints
- Saints placed RB Mark Ingram on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed G James Carpenter and OT Jerald Hawkins to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Niles Scott to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans waived LB Zach Cunningham. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released WR Damon Hazelton from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed RB Jordan Wilkins and DB Rodney Clemons to their practice squad.(NFLTR)
- Titans released RB Rodney Smith from their practice squad.
- Titans placed LB Jamal Carter on the practice squad injured list.
Washington
- Washington placed DE Montez Sweat on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed RB Jonathan Williams off of the Giants’ practice squad.
