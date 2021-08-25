NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/25

49ers
- 49ers activated S Jaquiski Tartt from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived WR Austin Watkins from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bears
- Bears released LB Austin Calitro from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed WR Steven Sims. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed LB Tegray Scales. (NFLTR)
- Browns claimed TE Kyle Markway off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived DE Romeo McKnight.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers OT Chidi Okeke reverted to injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed CB Luq Barcoo. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals EDGE Jamell Garcia-Williams reverted to injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Nate Evans. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DL Frederick Smith Jr.
- Chargers LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye reverted to injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts released DE Damontre Moore from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Colts TE Noah Togiai reverted to injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated K Greg Zuerlein from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated DB Israel Mukuamu from the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed RB Rico Dowdle on injured reserve.
- Cowboys placed S Damontae Kazee and G Connor Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins WR Robert Foster reverted to injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles EDGE Joe Ostman reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants activated TE Kyle Rudolph from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived QB Clayton Thorson from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Giants DB Montre Hartage and TE Cole Hikutini reverted to injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed OL Badara Traore off of waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL Garrett McGhin.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Devin Funchess on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Stephen Denmark.
- Packers released WR Chris Blair.
- Packers waived WR DeAndre Thompkins and TE Isaac Nauta from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed K Dominik Eberle. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived S LaDarius Wiley.
- Panthers waived LB Nate Hall from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots traded RB Sony Michel to the Rams for conditional 2022 fifth-round and sixth-round picks. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released WR Marvin Hall from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders DL Darius Stills reverted to injured reserve.
Rams
- Patriots traded RB Sony Michel to the Rams for conditional 2022 sixth-round and 2023 fourth-round picks. (NFLTR)
- Rams released LS Steven Wirtel. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released OL Kyle Murphy from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Saints EDGE Marcus Willoughby reverted to injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released TE Luke Willson. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers DB Antoine Brooks reverted to injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed CB Rasul Douglas. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans placed OLB Harold Landry on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans claimed OL Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jaguars.
- Titans waived DB Maurice Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings waived OT Evin Ksiezarczyk.
- Vikings waived K Riley Patterson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Washington
- Washington OT Rick Leonard reverted to injured reserve.
