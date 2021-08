NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/25

Patriots traded RBto the Rams for conditional 2022 fifth-round and sixth-round picks. ( NFLTR

Patriots traded RBto the Rams for conditional 2022 sixth-round and 2023 fourth-round picks. ( NFLTR

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!