NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers OT Chidi Okeke reverted to injured reserve.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed LB Nate Evans. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived DL Frederick Smith Jr.
  • Chargers LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye reverted to injured reserve.

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles EDGE Joe Ostman reverted to injured reserve.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars claimed OL Badara Traore off of waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived OL Garrett McGhin.

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed K Dominik Eberle. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived S LaDarius Wiley.
  • Panthers waived LB Nate Hall from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Patriots

  • Patriots traded RB Sony Michel to the Rams for conditional 2022 fifth-round and sixth-round picks. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots released WR Marvin Hall from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Rams

  • Patriots traded RB Sony Michel to the Rams for conditional 2022 sixth-round and 2023 fourth-round picks. (NFLTR)
  • Rams released LS Steven Wirtel. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints released OL Kyle Murphy from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Saints EDGE Marcus Willoughby reverted to injured reserve.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington OT Rick Leonard reverted to injured reserve.

