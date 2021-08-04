NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/4

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Joshua Perkins and CB B.W. Webb. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived CB Tim Harris with an injured designation.
- 49ers waived TE Josh Pederson.
Bears
- Bears placed LB Christian Jones, LS Pat Scales and OL Elijah Wilkinson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed DT Eddie Goldman on the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills signed OL Caleb Benenoch. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived OT Cody Conway with an injured designation.
Cardinals
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated RB Darwin Thompson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated S Andrew Adams. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived DB Nate Meadors with an injured designation.
Falcons
- Falcons P Sterling Hofrichter reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants signed WR Andy Jones. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Tommy Stevens. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed RB Mike Weber on injured reserve
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed DL Taven Bryan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed QB Josh Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived LB Brendon White.
Lions
- Lions released OLB Reggie Gilbert. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed DT Josh Avery. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers activated TE Josiah Deguara from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed S Doug Middleton. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived FB Mason Stokke.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Jeremiah Poutasi. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived G Jamil Demby. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed G Jeremiah Kolone.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Michael Dereus. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived OLB Chauncey Rivers.
- Ravens activated Iman Marshall from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints signed CB Adonis Alexander. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed LB Kwon Alexander. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed CB Keith Washington on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated K Will Lutz from the non-football injury list.
Steelers
- Steelers waived DB DeMarkus Acy and OT Anthony Coyle with injury designations. (NFLTR)
