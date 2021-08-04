NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos waived OT Cody Conway with an injured designation. 

Cardinals

Chiefs

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed DT Josh Avery. (NFLTR)
  • Packers activated LB Ryan Wilborn from the COVID-19 list.
  • Packers activated TE Josiah Deguara from the PUP list. 

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers waived DB DeMarkus Acy and OT Anthony Coyle with injury designations. (NFLTR)

