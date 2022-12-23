NFL Transactions: Friday 12/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE/WR Scotty Washington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve. 
  • Patriots signed LS Tucker Addington to their active roster. 

  • Vikings elevated OL Kyle Hinton to their active roster. (NFLTR)

