NFL Transactions: Friday 12/23

49ers
- 49ers activated DT Javon Kinlaw from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived LB Curtis Robinson.
- 49ers elevated DL Michael Dwumfour and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears placed CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve.
- Bears activated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated DB Allan George to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley and DE Kingsley Jonathan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived C Greg Mancz.
- Browns promoted LB Tae Davis to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OLB Genard Avery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed WR Deven Thompkins to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated TE Blake Bell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve.
- Chiefs elevated DT Danny Shelton to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated CB Mackensie Alexander and C Brock Hoffman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Christian Elliss and P Brett Kern to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed TE Tyree Jackson on the injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions elevated S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB Justin Layne on the did not report list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated K Tristan Vizcaino and TE/WR Scotty Washington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed LS Tucker Addington to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens waived LB Josh Bynes. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DT Isaiah Mack to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated OL Josh Andrews and WR Keith Kirkwood to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated RBs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.
- Texans placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Malik Turner to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans placed G Nate Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Xavier Newman to their active roster.
- Titans elevated RB Jonathan Ward and LB Andre Smith to their active roster.
- Titans released OL Beau Benzschawel from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated OL Kyle Hinton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
