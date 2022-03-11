NFL Transactions: Friday 3/11

49ers
- 49ers re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears released RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Bears released DT Eddie Goldman. (NFLTR)
- Bears claimed RB Darrynton Evans off of waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers tendered a contract to ERFA TE Donald Parham. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys released K Greg Zuerlein and WR Robert Foster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived TE Blake Jarwin with an injury designation.
- Cowboys waived DB Reggie Robinson and RB Ito Smith.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed a second-round tender on CB Nik Needham. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins re-signed ERFA DB Elijah Campbell.
Giants
- Giants released P Riley Dixon. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
- Giants re-signed WR David Sills.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released RB Carlos Hyde. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed tenders on ERFA OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets re-signed S Will Parks. (NFLTR)
- Jets re-signed S Lamarcus Joyner. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension. (NFLTR)
- Raiders designated LB Cory Littleton as post-June 1 release. (NFLTR)
- Raiders re-signed OT Jackson Barton to a one-year extension. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed S Miles Killebrew to a two-year deal. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed an original-round tender on RFA QB Dwayne Haskins. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed LB Christian Kirksey to a two-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
- Texans re-signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year. (NFLTR)
- Texans re-signed WR Davion Davis, OL Carson Green, and OL Jimmy Morrissey. (NFLTR)
