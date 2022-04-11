NFL Transactions: Monday 4/11

49ers
- 49ers signed WRs Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DL Maurice Hurst.
Bears
- Bears signed LB Matthew Adams. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed CB Tavon Young. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed CB Tre Flowers. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed RFA OLB Malik Reed. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed OL Bobby Hart. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed ERFA RB Jonathan Ward. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Troy Reeder. (NFLTR)
Commanders
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived LB Dylan Moses. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars re-signed ERFA LB Jamir Jones.
- Jaguars re-signed RFA DB Andrew Ingard.
Lions
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Tashawn Bower. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released DB Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury designation.
- Raiders re-signed ERFA TE Nick Bowers and DB Roderic Teamer.
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed DL Calais Campbell. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed RFA K Greg Joseph. (NFLTR)
