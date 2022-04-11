NFL Transactions: Monday 4/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Jaguars waived LB Dylan Moses. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars re-signed ERFA LB Jamir Jones.
  • Jaguars re-signed RFA DB Andrew Ingard

