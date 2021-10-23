NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/23

49ers
- 49ers activated RB JaMycal Hasty from injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated TE Tanner Hudson, QB Nate Sudfeld and LB Tyrell Adams to their active roster.
- 49ers released LB Mychal Kendricks. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated OL Dieter Eiselen and DT Margus Hunt to their active roster.
- Bears activated RB Damien Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated LB Joe Bachie to their active roster.
Broncos
- Vikings traded DE Stephen Weatherly to the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed ILB Micah Kiser on injured reserve
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated TE Deon Yelder and WR Cyril Grayson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated DE Josh Mauro, LB Joe Walker, G Danny Isidora, and TE Ross Travis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs elevated LB Darius Harris and LB Christian Rozeboom to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts activated G Quenton Nelson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed S Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.
- Colts elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Josh Jones to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived QB Reid Sinnett. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated WR Isaiah Ford and C Cameron Tom to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated TE Richard Rodgers and S Elijah Riley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OLB James Vaughters, LB Daren Bates and CB Chris Williamson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevating LB Benardrick McKinney DT David Moa to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR David Sills to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Noah Dawkins to their active roster.
Lions
- LIons elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers elevated G Ben Braden to their active roster.
- Packers placed C/G Josh Myers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated WR Keith Kirkwood and WR Aaron Parker to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated OL James Ferentz and DT Daniel Ekuale to their active roster.
Patriots placed CB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed TE Nick Bowers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated TE Matt Bushman and LB Marquel Lee to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated TE Kendall Blanton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OT David Sharpe to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints placed veteran WR Chris Hogan on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated OL Cole Toner to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated RB Darrynton Evans and DL Larrell Murchison from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated CB Chris Jones and WR Mason Kinsey to their active roster.
- Titans waived RB Mekhi Sargent.
Vikings
- Vikings traded DE Stephen Weatherly to the Broncos. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Washington elevated C Keith Ismael and DE Bunmi Rotimi for Sunday.
