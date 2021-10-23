NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals elevated LB Joe Bachie to their active roster.

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs elevated LB Darius Harris and LB Christian Rozeboom to their active roster.

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants elevating LB Benardrick McKinney DT David Moa to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed WR David Sills to their active roster.

Jets

Lions

  • LIons elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders placed TE Nick Bowers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders elevated TE Matt Bushman and LB Marquel Lee to their active roster.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings traded DE Stephen Weatherly to the Broncos. (NFLTR)

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply