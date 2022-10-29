NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/29

49ers
- 49ers promoted Willie Snead to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived OL Blake Hance.
- 49ers elevated WR Tay Martin and DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated OT Quinn Bailey and DE Jonathan Kongbo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster.
Browns
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated DL Antwaun Woods and OL Badara Traore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated FB/TE Alex Armah and WR Kyric McGowan to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated RB Qadree Ollison and OL Dakoda Shepley to their active roster.
- Cowboys placed LB Devin Harper on injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated S Verone McKinley and WR Braylon Sanders to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released K Cameron Dicker.
- Eagles re-signed DE Tarron Jackson. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong. (NFLTR)
- Falcons elevated S Jovante Moffatt and DL Jalen Dalton to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated DB Landon Collins and TE Lawrence Cager to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve.
- Giants placed G Ben Bredeson on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets elevated QB Chris Streveler and OL Conor McDermott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated WR Maurice Alexander and WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster.
- Lions signed DL Demetrius Taylor to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and LB Kobe Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated RB Spencer Brown to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots activated OT Yodney Cajuste from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated C Kody Russey to their active roster.
- Patriots placed G Chasen Hines on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated DB Troy Hill and WR Van Jefferson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated T Chandler Brewer and RB Ronnie Rivers to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints released WR Keith Kirkwood.
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White to their active roster.
- Saints signed CB Chris Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated RB Travis Homer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated OLB Bruce Irvin and WR Cade Johnson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers signed K Nick Sciba to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers elevated K Nick Sciba and DT Carlos Davis to their active roster.
- Steelers released WR Josh Malone from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Jalen Camp and OL KC McDermott to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans elevated QB Logan Woodside and DL Larrell Murchison to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated TE Jacob Hollister to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!