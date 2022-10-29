NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/29

Nate Bouda
  • Patriots activated OT Yodney Cajuste from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots elevated C Kody Russey to their active roster.
  • Patriots placed G Chasen Hines on injured reserve.

  • Seahawks activated RB Travis Homer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks elevated OLB Bruce Irvin and WR Cade Johnson to their active roster. 

  • Steelers signed K Nick Sciba to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers elevated K Nick Sciba and DT Carlos Davis to their active roster. 
  • Steelers released WR Josh Malone from their practice squad.

