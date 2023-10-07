NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/7

49ers
- 49ers elevated DE Austin Bryant and CB Kendall Sheffield to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DE Kerry Hyder. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated WR Kwamie Lassiter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated LB Von Miller from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed CB Tre’Davious White on injured reserve.
- Bills elevated CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and DT Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos activated S P.J. Locke from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated RB Corey Clement and DL Ben Stille to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed LB Cole Christiansen on the practice squad injured list.
Colts
- Colts activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived RB Jake Funk.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated DE Chase Winovich to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated P Braden Mann and CB Bradley Roby to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed OL Cam Jurgens on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated WR Xavier Malone to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated OT Cam Robinson from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed WR Parker Washington on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets elevated DB Craig James and WR Irv Charles to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed FB Jason Cabinda on Injured Reserve.
- Lions activated LB Julian Okwara from Injured Reserve.
- Lions activated WR Jameson Williams from the exempt list. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated WR Dylan Drummond to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated OL Riley Reiff from injured reserve.
- Patriots elevated DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated WR Cooper Kupp and LB Ochaun Mathis from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR Austin Trammell to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens placed S Daryl Worley on injured reserve.
- Ravens elevated RB Kenyan Drake and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived RB Tony Jones and elevated S Johnathan Abram and S Daniel Sorensen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed G Tommy Kraemer to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated P Brad Wing and OL Ryan McCollum to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated OT Tytus Howard and P Cameron Johnston from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated CB D’Angelo Ross and LB Garret Wallow to their active roster.
- Texans signed DE Derek Rivers to their practice squad.
- Texans released DT Taylor Stallworth from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans activated WR Kyle Philips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated DB Dane Cruikshank and DL Jaleel Johnson gameday to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR N’Keal Harry to the active roster. (NFLTR)
