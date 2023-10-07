NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated WR Xavier Malone to their active roster.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets elevated DB Craig James and WR Irv Charles to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply