NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Browns elevated CB A.J. Green and WR Austin Watkins to their active roster. (NFLTR)

  • Buccaneers elevated CB Keenan Isaac to their active roster.

  • Cardinals activated RB James Conner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed RB Tony Jones to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals elevated Jones and OT Jackson Barton to their active roster.
  • Cardinals released OL Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.

  • Jaguars activated CB Gregory Junior from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived RB JaMycal Hasty.

