NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/11

49ers
- 49ers placed DL Drake Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers promoted CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster.
- 49ers elevated LB Curtis Robinson and WR Willie Snead to the active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated WR Stanley Morgan and Shedrick Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated CB A.J. Green and WR Austin Watkins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Keenan Isaac to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated RB James Conner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed RB Tony Jones to their practice squad.
- Cardinals elevated Jones and OT Jackson Barton to their active roster.
- Cardinals released OL Vitaliy Gurman from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Rashaan Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated WR Frank Darby and DL Timmy Horne to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated OLB Azeez Ojulari from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated K Randy Bullock and TE Tyree Jackson to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated CB Gregory Junior from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived RB JaMycal Hasty.
Jets
- Jets elevated WR Malik Taylor and G Xavier Newman-Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions elevated LS Jake McQuaide to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers signed S Innis Gaines to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Calvin Munson and OT Conor McDermott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated T Brandon Parker and WR D.J. Turner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived WR Keith Kirkwood.
- Saints activated RB Adam Prentice from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated WR Dareke Young and RB Kenny McIntosh from injured reserve.
- Seahawks waived CB Kyu Blu Kelly.
- Seahawks elevated veteran OT Jason Peters to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Tariq Carpenter and S Trenton Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed K Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived OT Austin Deculus.
- Texans elevated K Matt Ammendola and TE Dalton Keene to their active roster.
- Texans activated CB Derek Stingley from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed C Dieter Eiselen to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans placed RT Nicholas Petit-Frere on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated LB Chance Campbell and RB Jonathan Ward to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Nick Vigil to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated QB Sean Mannion and DL T.J. Smith to their active roster.
- Vikings signed DL Sheldon Day to their practice squad.
