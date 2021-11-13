NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/13

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts activated CB T.J. Carrie from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived CB BoPete Keyes.
  • Colts elevated S Jahleel Addae to their active roster.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated WR Michael Gallup from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys activated DT Trysten Hill from the PUP list.
  • Cowboys elevated K Lirim Hajrullahu to their active roster. 

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply