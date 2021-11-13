NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/13

Bengals
- Bengals activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Pita Taumoepenu on injured reserve.
- Broncos activated CB Essang Bassey from the PUP list.
- Broncos elevated RB Damarea Crockett, ILB Curtis Robinson, OL Quinn Bailey and OL Drew Himmelman.
- Broncos placed CB Duke Dawson on the practice squad injured list.
- Broncos signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and DB M.J. Stewart from injured reserve.
- Browns waived DT Andrew Billings. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated RB Brian Hill, WR JoJo Natson, FB Johnny Stanton and CB Herb Miller to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated TE Darren Fells and WR Breshad Perriman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed RB Tavien Feaster to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated LS Beau Brinkley and WR Greg Dortch to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated LB Kennth Murray from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed CB Ryan Smith on injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated CB Cole Christiansen, WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed OL Mike Remmers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated CB T.J. Carrie from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived CB BoPete Keyes.
- Colts elevated S Jahleel Addae to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Michael Gallup from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated DT Trysten Hill from the PUP list.
- Cowboys elevated K Lirim Hajrullahu to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons activated OLB Dante Fowler from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons place OLB Steven Means on injured reserve.
- Falcons elevated TE Parker Hesse to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets activated P Braden Mann and OL Conor McDermott from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OL Chuma Edoga on injured reserve.
- Jets elevated TE Kenny Yeboah, FB Nick Bawden, DE Hamilcar Rashed and DE Ronnie Blair to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed K Austin Seibert on injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers activated QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived LB La’Darius Hamilton.
Panthers
- Panthers activated S Juston Burris and WR Brandon Zylstra from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated OL Mike Horton to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots activated OT Trent Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
-
Patriots placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve.
-
Patriots elevated TE Matt LaCosse and OLB Tashawn Bower to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White.
- Saints waived DL Christian Ringo.
- Saints activated CB Ken Crawley from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated OL Will Clapp to their active roster.
- Saints signed LB Chad Hansen to their practice squad
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated QB Russell Wilson and WR D’Wayne Eskridge from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived TE Tyler Mabry.
- Seahawks placed DB Marquise Blair on injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated LB Tanner Muse to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated WR Steven Sims to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed WR Julio Jones and S Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated CB Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.
- Titans signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their active roster.
- Titans elevated LB Dylan Cole and DL Kyle Peko to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings placed DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn and CB Tye Smith to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington placed DE Montez Sweat on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington elevated DE Bunmi Rotimi to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!