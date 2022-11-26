NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears elevated QB Nathan Peterman and LB DeMarquis Gates to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster.
  • Bears waived DB Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders 

  • Commanders elevated WR Alex Erickson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed DT David Bada to their practice squad. 
  • Commanders released CB Troy Apke from their practice squad.

Falcons

Jets

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster

Saints

  • Saints activated OT Trevor Penning and CB Bradley Roby from injured reserve. 
  • Saints elevated CB Isaac Yiadom to their active roster. 

Seahawks

Panthers

Texans

  • Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis and DB Will Redmond to their active roster.

Titans

  • Titans activated K Caleb Shudak from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans elevated DB Greg Mabin and LB Andre Smith to their active roster.

