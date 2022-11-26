NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/26

49ers
- 49ers promoted DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster.
- 49ers waived DL Kemoko Turay. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated QB Nathan Peterman and LB DeMarquis Gates to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster.
- Bears waived DB Lamar Jackson.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated P Drue Chrisman and WR Kwamie Lassiter II to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed WR John Brown and DT C.J. Brewer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster.
- Bills placed CB Christian Benford on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Devine Ozigbo to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated LB Jermaine Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated WR Marquise Brown from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to their active roster.
- Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and OL D.J. Humphries on injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers activated RB Joshua Kelley from injured reserve.
- Chargers signed OT Foster Sarell to their active roster.
- Chargers elevated S Raheem Layne to their active roster.
- Chargers waived OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Rountree III. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated WR Alex Erickson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed DT David Bada to their practice squad.
- Commanders released CB Troy Apke from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets activated OT Max Mitchell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated DT Tanzel Smart and LB Chazz Surratt to their active roster.
- Jets signed LB Marcell Harris to their squad.
- Jets released OL Chris Glaser from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers elevated RB Patrick Taylor and S Innis Gaines to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated CB Tyler Hall and DT Kyle Peko to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed DT A’Shawn Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed T A.J. Arcuri and RB Ronnie Rivers to their active roster.
- Rams elevated TE Roger Carter and G Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster
Saints
- Saints activated OT Trevor Penning and CB Bradley Roby from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated CB Isaac Yiadom to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated WR Laquon Treadwell and LB Vi Jones to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated CB T.J. Carrie and DE Kobe Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis and DB Will Redmond to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated K Caleb Shudak from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Titans elevated DB Greg Mabin and LB Andre Smith to their active roster.
