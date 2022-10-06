NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/6

49ers
- 49ers designated DB Jimmie Ward to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers designated DB Jason Verrett to return from the PUP list.
Bills
- Bills released WR Tavon Austin from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated RB Devine Ozigbo and S Anthony Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed OLB Jonathan Kongbo to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns signed TE Pharaoh Brown. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released WR Cole Beasley from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chargers released CB Michael Jacquet from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Chris Conley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed WR Dezmon Patmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released DT Anthony Rush. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed S Landon Collins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB A.J. Klein off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Andy Isabella to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
