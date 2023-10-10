NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears released K John Parker Romo from their practice squad.
  • Bears signed WR Collin Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed RB James Conner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed DB Quavian White to their practice squad.
  • Cardinals released LB Davion Taylor from their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

  • Rams traded WR Van Jefferson to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released LB Andre Smith.
  • Falcons released WR Xavier Malone from their practice squad.

Giants

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams placed NT Bobby Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

