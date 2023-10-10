NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/10

Bears
- Bears released K John Parker Romo from their practice squad.
- Bears signed WR Collin Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DB Josh Norman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos designated TE Greg Dulcich to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released WR Michael Bandy from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed RB James Conner on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DB Quavian White to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released LB Davion Taylor from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts released WR Juwann Winfree from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed DB Terrell Burgess and De’Jon Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed DB Darrick Forrest and DB Jeremy Reaves on injured reserve.
- Commanders signed DB Sean Chandler, DB Joshua Kalu and DT Joshua Pryor to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles designated LB Nakobe Dean to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Rams traded WR Van Jefferson to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released LB Andre Smith.
- Falcons released WR Xavier Malone from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants designated WR Cole Beasley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants released DB Amani Oruwariye and WR Cam Sims from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released CB Darius Phillips and WR Trey Quinn from their practice squad.
- Lions signed TE Anthony Firkser and CB Anthony Averett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived RB Patrick Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed LB Justin Hollins.
Patriots
- Patriots designated WR Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DB Cornell Armstrong to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released WR Marquez Callaway and DB Rezjohn Wright from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams traded WR Van Jefferson to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed NT Bobby Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DE Kerry Hyder to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans released OL Geron Christian and Lance McCutcheon from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released QB Tanner Morgan from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
