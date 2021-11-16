NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/16

49ers
- 49ers waived CB Dre Kirkpatrick. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos released QB Danny Etling and OL Shaq Calhoun from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns released WR Isaiah Zuber from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed QB Shane Buechele to their roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived DB Jordan Lucas.
- Colts signed CB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Osirus Mitchell from the practice squad injured list.
- Cowboys released WR Damion Ratley from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived S Sheldrick Redwine.
- Dolphins released DE Jabaal Sheard from their practice squad.
- Dolphins signed DT Andrew Billings to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed OL Josh Andrews on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Tyron Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released CB Michael Jacquet from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed TE Kenny Yeboah to their active roster.
- Jets signed CB Rachad Wildgoose off of the Bills’ practice squad.
- Jets placed CB Brandin Echols on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed LB Corey Thompson and WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad.
- Jets placed LB Noah Dawkins on the practice squad injured list.
Lions
- Lions signed K Riley Patterson off of the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived WR Geronimo Allison.
- Lions signed K Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.
- Lions released K Ryan Santoso from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed OLB Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed OLB Tipa Galeai to their active roster.
- Packers signed OLB La’Darius Hamilton and RB Kerrith Whyte to their practice squad.
- Packers released DL Auzoyah Alufohai from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers waived P Joseph Charlton. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DL Treyvon Hester from their practice squad.
- Panthers signed DL Josh Avery.
Ravens
- Ravens waived RB Le’Veon Bell. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OT Jaryd Jones-Smith from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived DL Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints released RB Lamar Miller from their practice squad
- Saints signed K Brett Maher to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks released QB Jake Luton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed TE Tyler Mabry.
Titans
- Titans activated OLB Derick Roberson from injured reserve.
- Titans signed LB Dylan Cole to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed WR Cody Hollister to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated C Garrett Bradbury from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed S Josh Metellus on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings activated OL Timon Parris from practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed FB Garrett Groshek to their practice squad.
- Vikings released C Cohl Cabral from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed DE Chase Young on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed DL Daniel Wise to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed TE Temarrick Hemingway and DT Gabe Wright to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington activated OL Saahdiq Charles from the COVID-19 list.
