NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad. 

  • Broncos released QB Danny Etling and OL Shaq Calhoun from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Browns released WR Isaiah Zuber from their practice squad.

  • Chiefs signed QB Shane Buechele to their roster. (NFLTR)

  • Cowboys activated WR Osirus Mitchell from the practice squad injured list.
  • Cowboys released WR Damion Ratley from their practice squad.

  • Vikings activated C Garrett Bradbury from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed S Josh Metellus on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Vikings activated OL Timon Parris from practice squad COVID-19 list. 
  • Vikings signed FB Garrett Groshek to their practice squad.
  • Vikings released C Cohl Cabral from their practice squad.

