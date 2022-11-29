NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/29

49ers
- 49ers re-signed DL Kemoko Turay to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Ka’dar Hollman from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears placed WR Darnell Mooney and S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed S A.J. Thomas to their active roster.
- Bears signed S Adrian Colbert.
Bengals
- Bengals signed DE Owen Carney and WR Tyron Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed CB Lamar Jackson to their practice squad.
- Broncos released WR Kaden Davis and RB Tyreik McAllister from their practice squad.
Browns
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed LB J.J. Russell to their practice squad.
- Buccaneers released DT Khalil Davis and CB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DB Tae Daley from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Rountree to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released RB Wayne Gallman and C Austin Reiter from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived DE Tarell Basham. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released RB Kennedy Brooks and T Roderick Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson and LB Quincy Roche to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released WR Robert Foster from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed LB Kai Nacua to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DL Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer from their practice squad.
- Jets signed RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions released WR Josh Johnson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Jarren Williams to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived S Johnathan Abram. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed S Innis Gaines to their active roster.
- Packers signed TE Nick Guggemos to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.
- Raiders placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed WR Allen Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed LB Kenny Young to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed G Drew Desjarlais on the practice squad injured list.
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed DL Renell Wren to their practice squad.
- Steelers released WR Josh Malone from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Reggie Roberson to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Hax Start bringing up to $65,000 to $70,000 a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too.
Here is I started.…………… https://dollercash94usa.pages.dev/