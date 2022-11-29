NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed CB Lamar Jackson to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released WR Kaden Davis and RB Tyreik McAllister from their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed LB J.J. Russell to their practice squad.
  • Buccaneers released DT Khalil Davis and CB Quandre Mosely from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals waived DB Tae Daley from injured reserve.

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Eagles

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Saints signed LB Kenny Young to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints placed G Drew Desjarlais on the practice squad injured list.

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed WR Reggie Roberson to their practice squad.

1 COMMENT

