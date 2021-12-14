NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/14

Bears
- Bears placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos released OT Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed WR Jarvis Landry, G Wyatt Teller, OT Jedrick Wills, TE Austin Hooper, DE Takkarist McKinley, G Drew Forbes, WR JoJo Natson and TE Ross Travis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed P Sterling Hofrichter to their practice squad.
- Buccaneers released WR John Hurst from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived LS Beau Brinkley.
- Cardinals released LB Nate Hall from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR Keenan Allen from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DB Zayne Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed DL Chris Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated C Ryan Kelly from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived C Austin Reiter. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Rashad Smith and DB Will Sunderland to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad.
- Giants released QB Clayton Thorson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions claimed CB Saivion Smith off of waivers from the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Shakur Brown and CB Chris Williamson to their practice squad.
- Lions placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers signed WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Christian McCaffrey on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated OL Trent Scott from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers waived TE Colin Thompson.
Patriots
- Patriots designated LB Josh Uche to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated DB Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list.
- Patriots activated DB Kyle Dugger from the COVID-19 list.
- Patriots waived LB Calvin Munson.
- Patriots placed G Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Raiders activated RB Jalen Richard from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders designated TE Nick Bowers for return from injured reserve.
- Raiders signed DT Damion Square to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed WR Odell Beckham Jr, S Jordan Fuller, DB Tyler Hall, DE Jonah Williams, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DBTerrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, DB JuJu Hughes and O LAlaric Jackson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated TE Tyler Higbee from the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
- Ravens placed C Trystan Colon on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints waived DT Josiah Bronson.
- Saints released DB Dylan Mabin from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Isaiah Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed WR Dez Fitzpatrick on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed WR Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed practice squad WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose Jr. on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed DE Danielle Hunter on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed DE Nate Orchard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed DT Hercules Mata’afa to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed DB Kendall Fuller and DT Tim Settle on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington elevated DB Jeremy Reaves to their active roster.
- Washington activated DB Darryl Roberts from the COVID-19 list.
