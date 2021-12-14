NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.

Broncos

  • Broncos released OT Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Rashad Smith and DB Will Sunderland to their practice squad.

Giants

  • Giants signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to their practice squad. 
  • Giants released QB Clayton Thorson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated LB Josh Uche to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots activated DB Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list.
  • Patriots activated DB Kyle Dugger from the COVID-19 list.
  • Patriots waived LB Calvin Munson.
  • Patriots placed G Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured list. 

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens placed C Trystan Colon on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed S Tony Jefferson to their practice squad. 

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply