NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/20

49ers
- 49ers designated DT Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers designated DL Kalia Davis to return from the non-football injury list.
- 49ers signed DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears designated RB Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived CB Justin Layne.
- Bears signed LB Elijah Lee off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.
- Bears signed LB Luony Deng and DE Terrell Lewis to their practice squad.
- Bears placed LB Jack Sanborn on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed DB Darius Phillips on injured reserve.
- Broncos signed G Parker Ferguson and DB Deon Key to their practice squad.
- Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released QB Carson Strong from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Jason Moore to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated TE Blake Bell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed TE Matt Bushman to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed RB Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed RB Jordan Wilkins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed LB Cameron McGrone off the Patriots’ practice squad.
- Colts waived DE Ifeadi Odenigbo. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed TE Dominique Dafney and RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders designated TE Curtis Hodges to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Cowboys re-signed LB Malik Jefferson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released TE Seth Green from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OL Lester Cotton to their practice squad.
- Dolphins released OL Lamont Gaillard from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles activated TE Dallas Goedert from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated TE John FitzPatrick to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed LB David Anenih to their active roster.
- Falcons placed RB Caleb Huntley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived LB Tae Crowder. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers designated WR Andre Roberts to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived CB Tae Hayes.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Terez Hall to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR D.J. Turner to their practice squad.
- Raiders released WR Malik Turner from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve.
- Ravens released G Zack Johnson from their practice squad.
- Ravens signed WR Mike Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed C Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed LB Ty Summers off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.
- Saints signed LB Nephi Sewell to their practice squad.
- Saints released LB Kenny Young from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed DT Bryan Mone on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed DT Jarrod Hewitt to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed OL Beau Benzschawel and OL Daniel Munyer to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!