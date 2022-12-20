NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/20

Nate Bouda
49ers

  • 49ers designated DT Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers designated DL Kalia Davis to return from the non-football injury list. 
  • 49ers signed DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad.

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed DB Darius Phillips on injured reserve.
  • Broncos signed G Parker Ferguson and DB Deon Key to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released LB Harvey Langi from their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released QB Carson Strong from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed WR Jason Moore to their practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders designated TE Curtis Hodges to return from injured reserve.  

Cowboys

  • Cowboys re-signed LB Malik Jefferson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys released TE Seth Green from their practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons designated TE John FitzPatrick to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed LB David Anenih to their active roster.
  • Falcons placed RB Caleb Huntley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Giants

Lions

  • Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad.  

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed LB Terez Hall to their practice squad.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR D.J. Turner to their practice squad.
  • Raiders released WR Malik Turner from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens designated LB Josh Ross to return from injured reserve.
  • Ravens released G Zack Johnson from their practice squad.
  • Ravens signed WR Mike Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed DT Bryan Mone on injured reserve.
  • Seahawks signed DT Jarrod Hewitt to their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

