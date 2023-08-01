NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Colts

Giants

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller. 
  • Packers waived TE Camren McDonald and OL Chuck Filigia. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Bears.
  • Patriots placed WR Jalen Hurd on the retired list. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

