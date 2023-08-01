NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/1

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Taco Charlton. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived S Avery Young.
Bears
- Bears claimed DT Bravvion Roy off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed WR Nick Williams.
Colts
- Colts signed RB Toriano Clinton. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived DT Jamal Woods.
- Colts signed OT Dan Skipper. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived OT Jordan Murray and TE Kaden Smith.
Giants
- Giants placed C J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed G Sean Harlow.
Lions
- Lions waived TE Shane Zylstra with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed OL Cole Schneider and TE Andre Miller.
- Packers waived TE Camren McDonald and OL Chuck Filigia. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DT Nick Thurman. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived LB Arron Mosby.
- Panthers waived DT John Penisini from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots claimed WR Thyrick Pitts off waivers from the Bears.
- Patriots placed WR Jalen Hurd on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Darius Harris. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released TE O.J. Howard. (NFLTR)
- Raiders re-sign QB Chase Garbers.
- Raiders waived LB Kana’i Mauga.
- Raiders released OT Justin Murray. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed OL Liam Ryan. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed DT Robert Cooper.
- Seahawks waived NT Roderick Perry. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed RBs Greg Bell and John Lovett. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived RB Jason Huntley.
Texans
- Texans signed TE Dalton Keene. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed K Jake Bates.
- Texans placed RB Troy Hairston on injured reserve.
