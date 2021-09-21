NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed RB Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released CB Dee Virgin from their practice squad. 

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson and WR John Hurst to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed LB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated WR Antoine Wesley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys released K Lirim Hajrullahu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys signed WR Damion Ratley to their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed G Jack Anderson off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles placed DE Brandon Graham and G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. 
  • Eagles signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released C Harry Crider from their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed DB Steven Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released TE Ryan Izzo from their practice squad. 
  • Giants signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants placed C Nick Gates on injured reserve.

Jets

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed K Nick Folk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed C Drake Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders signed OT Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams released RB Otis Anderson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed RB Javian Hawkins to their practice squad.
  • Rams activated LB Chris Garrett from the COVID-19 list.

Ravens

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

