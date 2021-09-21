NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/21

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Dee Virgin from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed C Lamont Gaillard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Josey Jewell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson and WR John Hurst to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed LB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated WR Antoine Wesley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released K Matt McCrane from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released K Lirim Hajrullahu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed WR Damion Ratley to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed G Jack Anderson off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed DE Brandon Graham and G Brandon Brooks on injured reserve.
- Eagles signed TE Richard Rodgers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released C Harry Crider from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed P Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released G Bryan Witzmann from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Steven Parker to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released TE Ryan Izzo from their practice squad.
- Giants signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed C Nick Gates on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips to their active roster.
- Jets waived S Sheldrick Redwine. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived TE Jace Sternberger. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed S Shawn Davis and DL R.J. McIntosh to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released DL Abdullah Anderson and G/T Jacob Capra from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed G Pat Elflein on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed K Nick Folk to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed C Drake Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Jackson Barton off of the Giants’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams released RB Otis Anderson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Javian Hawkins to their practice squad.
- Rams activated LB Chris Garrett from the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OT David Sharpe and OT Jaryd Jones-Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released LB Blake Gallagher, P Johnny Townsend and OT Foster Sarell.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Taco Charlton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed TE Antony Auclair to their active roster.
- Texans LB Hardy Nickerson to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans released S Bradley McDougald and DL Anthony Rush. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed QB Sean Mannion to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released RB Ameer Abdullah.
- Vikings signed TE Brandon Dillon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
