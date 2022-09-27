NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals waived OL Desmond Noel from injured reserve with a settlement.

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals waived S Deionte Thompson. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals promoted OLB Jessie Luketa to their active roster. 

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed CB Ryan Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts released LB Forrest Rhyne from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed DB Darren Evans to their practice squad.
  • Raiders released DB J.R. Reed from their practice squad.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks released DB Scott Nelson from their practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed OL Le’Raven Clark off of the Eagles’ practice squad. 
  • Titans signed LB Joe Schobert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad.

Vikings

