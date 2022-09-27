NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/27

Bears
- Bears placed WR Byron Pringle on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB Joe Thomas to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals waived OL Desmond Noel from injured reserve with a settlement.
Bills
- Bills placed OL Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OL Justin Murray.
Browns
- Browns signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Kaylon Geiger.
- Buccaneers released TE David Wells from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived S Deionte Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals promoted OLB Jessie Luketa to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Jalen Guyton on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off of waivers from the Titans.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released LB Elijah Lee. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed DT Cortez Broughton to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed CB Ryan Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released LB Forrest Rhyne from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants waived RB Antonio Williams. (NFLTR)
- Giants released LB Charles Wiley to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DT Nick Thurman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi off of the Texans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed OT Mike Remmers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OT George Fant on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets released WR/KR Diontae Spencer from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Anthony Pittman to their active roster.
- Lions signed WR Josh Johnson to their practice squad.
- Lions placed S Tracy Walker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DT Daviyon Nixon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DB Darren Evans to their practice squad.
- Raiders released DB J.R. Reed from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and G Zack Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB T.J. Carrie from their practice squad.
- Ravens released DB Daryl Worley.
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DB Scott Nelson from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed P Jordan Berry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released LB Delontae Scott from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed OL Le’Raven Clark off of the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Titans signed LB Joe Schobert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released LB Gerri Green from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE Jacob Hollister to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released CB Parry Nickerson from their practice squad.
